Bobby Roode to defend NXT title against Roderick Strong

NXT Champion Bobby Roode will defend his title in a huge head-to-head showdown against Roderick Strong on the July 5 episode of NXT.

The match was announced after Roode verbally attacked Roderick backstage, throwing insults at his wife and newborn as they arrived to the arena together. The personal jabs were enough for the challenger to to retaliate and a brawl ensued. Irate, Roode agreed to put the NXT Championship on the line in a blockbuster showdown.

Did Bobby Roode go too far? Will Roderick Strong be able to contain his emotions when they do battle? Is the NXT Championship going to have a new owner?

Find out this and more on the July 5th edition of NXT only on the WWE Network.