Botch? What Botch? I Didn’t See No Botch!

So the internet is naturally doing its unpaid detective work to expose the fact that AJ Styles was indeed eliminated BEFORE Luke Harper at the conclusion of last night’s SmackDown Live Battle Royale. Now, I’ve reviewed the tape ten times and I got to tell you, I see no such thing. The rule clearly states that both feet need to touch the floor in order for a Superstar to be eliminated from competition. Sure, I’ll have some people in the comment section tell me to use “common sense”, but unfortunately common sense will not hold up in a court of law. Trust me, I’ve read enough of Chris Jericho’s books to know that this wouldn’t even hold up in Wrestler’s Court, let alone our actual judicial system.

For all we know, AJ Styles could have landed flat on his back with his feet straight in the air like a new born in their crib. Plus, I find it hard to believe that with the WrestleMania main event on the line that Styles would allow this opportunity to slip passed him. Now, for those of you who are left with a bad taste in your mouth due to the alleged botch, I suggest you look on the bright side. We still have five weeks or so until WrestleMania. In today’s wrestling world, that’s an eternity. Do we really need to solidify the top storyline on the “A” show by letting the cat out of the bag? If anything, last night’s finish guaranteed the tune in for next week. It’s genius. I spent all day talking among my wrestling circle about how after tonight “we’ll know where everything stands” and while we can still make the obvious assumptions, it would be foolish. We assumed that the Undertaker would never lose at WrestleMania. We assumed that Brock would beat Goldberg. The list goes on and on and I for one, don’t want to be on that list. After all, being on a “list” of any kind hasn’t really worked out too well recently.

Any by the way, if you take out the conclusion of the Battle Royale and look at what the show accomplished, then you’re essentially left with the only real “botch” of last night being the fan’s own jump to conclusion. Let’s look at what we learned:

Luke Harper is OVER! Mixed Tag Match with Cena and Miz? Check! Corbin and Ambrose for the IC Title? Check! Dolph Ziggler loves chairs? Check! Naomi on the comeback trail? We even got an Uso promo that made them seem like credible challengers instead of just USO-CRAZY!

To make a long story short, there was no botch. There are rules for a reason and the last time I checked, DeGeneration X isn’t around anymore to break ’em!