Braun Strowman and Big Show Breaks the Ring on RAW Last Night

During the main event of last night’s WWE RAW, Braun Strowman took on The Big Show. Towards the end of the match, Strowman took Big Show to the top of the turnbuckle and did a superplex which caused the ring to collapse.

Fans were speculating online that this could could happen as WWE did not use LED ring posts/aprons last night. This is the third time the ring has collapse, the first with Big Show/Brock Lesnar in 2003 and again with Big Show/Mark Henry in 2011.