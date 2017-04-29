Braun Strowman: Bigger and Badder equals Better

“Strowman is being positioned so strongly that it could be challenging for some defiant, younger males to get behind Strowman as a Villian. What’s not to like about a big, bad man who kicks everyone’s ass and who has showed little if any ‘fear’.” – J.R.’s Blog 04/18/17

Five months ago, I published my article Braun Strowman: One Giant Step at a Time and in this article, I predicted Strowman would become one of WWE’s premier players, and become a big opponent for the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. I not only believed in WWE’s booking of Strowman, but I believed in the talent. I believed in Strowman’s ability to rise to the occasion and deliver the goods in every opportunity he was given. Not only was I proven to be right, but to my surprise, it’s all happening a lot sooner than I thought, and an even bigger surprise is the that the fans seem to be fully on board with Braun Strowman.

If WWE’s push of the giant Braun Strowman was gigantic before Wrestlemania, it has seemingly been multiplied by a hundred post-Wrestlemania. The Raw after Wrestlemania, Braun went face-to-face with Brock Lesnar and not only did Braun seem like a genuine threat to Brock (much like Goldberg was), the fans in the arena were eating it up.

Braun then went on to destroy Roman Reigns the following week, where he also tipped over an ambulance which Roman Reigns was still in. Then WWE, once again, had the ring explode when Braun suplexed Big Show off the top rope. However, this time, instead of both them laying down with medics checking on them, Braun Strowman stood on his own two feet while Big Show was being checked on by the medics.

The destruction continued on the latest edition of Raw, where Strowman faced Kalisto in a surprisingly entertaining dumpster match. Post-match, Strowman beat down Kalisto and then placed him in a dumpster which he then threw off the stage in the arena. It’s safe to say, Strowman has been the focal point of Raw these past three to four weeks, and the fans have been entertained and fully invested in everything Strowman has done. While it’s a clear sign Strowman is a performer whose star is shining bright, however, what is more telling is the fans have reacted quite positively to a man who was supposed to be positioned as the evil giant of the WWE.

Today, we live with a generation of fans that grew up admiring and cheering Stone Cold Steve Austin as he went around destroying everyone and anyone in sight. Also, today we just so happen to live in a world that is ruled by Brock Lesnar (the wrestling world, that is), a man who is a no-nonsense badass who beats up anyone that stands in front of him.

Braun Strowman’s recent path of destruction on Raw is very reminiscent of both Stone Cold and Brock Lesnar – add in Braun’s impressive in-ring performances against Roman Reigns at Fastlane and his two bouts with the Big Show, what is not there not to like about ‘badass’ Braun?

Strowman is certainly on the right path to becoming a superstar, but what the WWE may not have realised is that they may have a man who will not only become their next great giant, but could also be the man to fill the void of the great Brock Lesnar, once he is no longer apart of the WWE.

No one knows exactly where Strowman will end up in five years, but if the recent signs are anything to go by, he will be at the very top of the WWE because it is clear a ‘bigger and badder’ Strowman is a winning formula for the WWE.