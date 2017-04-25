Braun Strowman On Destroying Kalisto, New Eva Marie Fashion Line Teaser

– Braun Strowman took to twitter and posted the following message after destroying Kalisto. As noted, Kalisto defeated him in the Dumpster Match on RAW last night:
#SplatGoesTheCockroach
#SplatGoesTheCockroach pic.twitter.com/Nvcx0bqjN8
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 25, 2017
– Eva Marie is featured in the following video teaser for her new line of NEM active-wear coming soon:
Difficult Roads Often Lead To Beautiful Destinations ?????
–@nemfashionstore #Activewear coming soon! ????? #LetsWork pic.twitter.com/7M3ujm55nX
— nemfashion (@nemfashionstore) April 25, 2017