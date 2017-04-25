Braun Strowman On Destroying Kalisto, New Eva Marie Fashion Line Teaser

– Braun Strowman took to twitter and posted the following message after destroying Kalisto. As noted, Kalisto defeated him in the Dumpster Match on RAW last night:

#SplatGoesTheCockroach

– Eva Marie is featured in the following video teaser for her new line of NEM active-wear coming soon:

