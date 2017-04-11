Braun Strowman Comments On Destroying Roman Reigns Last Night

– As noted, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted that Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman at Payback will be some type of gimmick match.

It appears a possible Ambulance Match or a Stretcher Match will be on tap for the upcoming WWE Payback event on April 30th. Meltzer also mentioned a possible finish where Braun gets the victory but Roman is still protected, as he couldn’t be pinned.

– Braun Strowman tweeted the following after destroying Roman Reigns last night:

Your yard???? Welcome to my nightmare!!!! #MonsterAmongMen — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) April 11, 2017