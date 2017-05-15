Braun Strowman Out Indefinitely, WWE Confirms Elbow Surgery

Check out their official announcement:

Braun Strowman undergoes elbow surgery

Braun Strowman underwent surgery following the attack by Roman Reigns last Monday on Raw, WWE.com can now confirm.

Immediately after the assault on Strowman’s injured shoulder and elbow by the former WWE Champion, The Monster Among Men left Raw in an ambulance and was able to get back to the United States for an evaluation this past Wednesday. Following the medical consultation, Strowman underwent surgery on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. with Dr. Jeffrey Dugas. During the procedure, it was revealed, among his other injuries, that Strowman’s elbow had been shattered, and he is expected to miss up to six months of action as a result.

Check back with WWE.com and tune in to Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network for more on this developing situation.