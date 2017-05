WWE shot an injury angle on Monday’s taping of RAW in London with Braun Strowman. On TV it was revealed that Strowman has a torn rotator cuff, which would’ve put him out for several months. The angle is fake but he is suffering from a real injury. Reports are indicating that Strowman has an elbow injury and it requires a minor procedure. He will be out of action for maximum two months and WWE officials have already started changing plans for Extreme Rules and Great Balls of Fire PPV.

