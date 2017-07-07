Braun Strowman is Now ‘A Big Favorite’ at Great Balls of Fire

The odds for this Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire show have shifted, and now it looks like Braun Strowman will pick up the win when he faces Roman Reigns in an Ambulance Match.

According to Cageside Seats, Strowman is now a big favorite going into the match, which means that WWE is sticking with their original idea of having Strowman win. Of course, Strowman doesn’t need to pin Reigns to win, which is why WWE booked the two in an Ambulance Match.

Strowman picking up the win over Reigns might be WWE’s way of giving the ex-Shield member a future contender after he defeats Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

While we’re pretty sure what’s next for Reigns following this Sunday’s show, we don’t know what’s next for Strowman. Will he face John Cena next? How about Finn Balor, or even Bray Wyatt? We’ll probably find out the answer next Monday night.