The current plans for WWE Extreme Rules PPV is to have Braun Strowman face Roman Reigns in an ‘Ambulance match’. WWE first teased this a few weeks ago where Strowman tipped over the ambulance and at last night’s PPV where they fought around the ambulance. Strowman is expected to defeat Reigns and become the #1 Contender for the WWE Universal Championship and face Brock Lesnar at ‘Great Balls Of Fire’.

Related