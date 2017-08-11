Braun Strowman Says Roman Reigns Might Be The Best In The World

Braun Strowman had some high praise for Roman Reigns during his appearance on the In This Corner podcast, as he said that Reigns might be the best wrestler in the entire world.

“Roman Reigns is, if not the best, one of the best performers in the world, hands down. I don’t care what anybody says. He does it night after night, and it doesn’t matter who he’s with, they tear the place down. Lately, it has been me and him blowing the roof off the arena on every place we walk into on god’s green earth.”

Strowman will once again be working with Reigns at the next WWE pay-per-view, SummerSlam, as he and Reigns are two of the four men in the Universal Championship at the event.