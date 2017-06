– Braun Strowman took to Instagram and posted a special poem for Roman Reigns. The meme reads, “Roses are red, violets are blue… you’ve seemed to forgotten… I’m not finished with you!” Braun wrote the following with the meme:

You might think it’s your YARD but #Raw belongs to me!!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou #monsteramongmen #BraunOwnsRaw