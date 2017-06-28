Braun Strowman Wanted To Stomp Out Lavar Ball On Monday

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
2

– WWE Superstar Braun Strowman can be added to the list of WWE stars that weren’t pleased with the Lavar Ball appearance on Monday’s RAW. Check out the comment Strowman left (using his personal account adamscherr99) on Corey Graves’ Instagram photo:

2 COMMENTS

  1. Lamar was acting a fool like all the other black people in the WWE (it was wrong but he thought it’s most likely what the WWE like) making Black people act over foolish.

  2. Lavar was acting a fool like all the other black people in the WWE (it was wrong but he thought it’s most likely what the WWE like) making Black people act over foolish.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here