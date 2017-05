Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview, check out the highlights below:

On being in a very bad place at last year’s WrestleMania:

“I was in a very bad place at last year’s WrestleMania, emotionally and physically I was a little beat up. But it was like all that rage an anger is what kind of drove me this year and brought me to where I am now.”