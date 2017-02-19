Bray Wyatt in 2017

We are just about 40 days away from Wrestlemania 33 and for the first time in his career, Bray Wyatt is holding singles gold and not only that but he is the WWE Champion. After losing in two straight ‘Manias and then just missing the next one, he will now walk into the show of shows as the major champion in the company, but will he keep that amount of momentum after ‘Mania?

In their majority, people loved the Elimination Chamber match and loved even more the fact that Bray is finally WWE Champion, but this not always mean a championship reign will be successful. Just look at Dean Ambrose just a few months ago. He was super over, him winning the title was one of the best moments of the year and the Shield triple threat, where he retained, was a great match. After that, everything crumbled for Ambrose, the fans started disliking him and for different reasons, just stopped cheering and almost immediately asked for a new champion. Who says that will not happen to Wyatt? I mean, does Wyatt have enough charisma, in ring talent and star quality to not only be a success as champion but to keep being relevant for as long as his reign will be? Personally I believe he does, but after his high profile feud with Orton is done, I say that a huge decline in people’s interest and investment is definitely a possibility

Another point to discuss in Wyatt’s rise to the title is the possibility of Wyatt being given the title just for his feud ender match with Orton at ‘Mania. I know that may infuriate some fans but with John Cena and AJ Styles not having clear opponents for the show and no other real candidate to head into ‘Mania as champ, Wyatt seems like not only the logical choice but the only choice. The title definitely adds a little to this match but it doesn’t feel like this was the long term plan and to think that Orton was given the rumble and Wyatt the title just to have this feud end in a high profile, title match at Wrestlemania and not really to push Wyatt must be taken as a concern for Wyatt’s push for the rest of 2017.

So, what does Wyatt need to make 2017 his year? First off, if there ever was a time for his promos to start making sense and stop being just random nonsense it’s exactly now. This has been a constant problem with Wyatt for tons of people, how his pre-recorded promos generally come off as boring and just uninteresting and this is crucial in his championship reign, his promos need to be crafted a little better and they need to actually make sense for people to keep caring.

In addition to his promos, his abilities in the ring need to stay on point to be credible as the champion. This may be not most of an issue knowing how good Wyatt can be in the ring but this is fundamental to stay relevant and not be overshadowed by the likes of AJ Styles or even Luke Harper. Finally, Wyatt will need a ton of help from the creative team, a hot storyline and believable rival after Orton is a must, what happened with Seth Rollins and Kane in 2015 is a risk WWE can’t afford to take with Wyatt.

With that being said, there are a lot of possible outcomes for Bray this year and it’s truly unpredictable to say how his reign will play out. As we stand, Orton backed out of the match and a battle royal is set to happen on Tuesday, so the ‘Mania match could be a triple threat, could stay in Wyatt vs. Orton or even Wyatt vs. someone entirely different. Even if the match stays the same, Orton could be walking out of ‘Mania as the WWE Champ and all this talk about Wyatt’s reign could be pointless. Assuming Wyatt does walk out of ‘Mania as champion his reign could be a week long or a year long so the outcomes for his 2017 are basically endless at the moment but a factor not too many people are considering is the fact that Erick Rowan is reported to be healthy and ready to come back which, if properly booked, can lead to this storyline between Wyatt, Orton and Luke Harper to be extended even post-Wrestlemania and this, even without Rowan, seems to be the most plausible outcome for all four members of the Wyatt Family.

Finally, I personally consider Bray Wyatt a great wrestler in a number of aspects, he is a great in ring talent, he is generally good in the mic, he is charismatic and he has a gimmick which works for him and he can clearly pull of. This is just my opinion but I think Wyatt has all the ingredients to make a good WWE Champion, to main event PPV’s and to have a long and successful reign, even as a babyface like Jim Ross recently stated. So I predict a long reign for Wyatt, I predict a reign of about 6 or 7 months, if an injury doesn’t get in the way. I predict a triple threat at Wrestlemania involving Orton and Harper which Wyatt will win and then get into another feud with probably only Erick Rowan by his side.

Do you agree with anything I just said? What do you think about Wyatt’s title reign? And how do you think Wyatt’s 2017 will look like?