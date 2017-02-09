Bray Wyatt Issues Warning To Braun Strowman, Fires Back At John Cena’s Comments, More

– WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently participated in a interview with USA Today’s “For The Win” section to help promote this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, check out the highlights below:

On John Cena’s comments about himself and AJ Styles being on a different level headed into the Elimination Chamber match:

“(Laughing) … I don’t care about what he thinks or who’s clicking on what cylinder. It’s about who walks out of the Chamber alive. What he says means absolutely nothing to me. Whoever wins can go on and headline Wrestlemania. That’s all I’m worried about. I’m not concerned about how he and AJ are doing.”

On the Wyatt Family evolving to survive:

“Randy Orton said something this week and stuck in my head — he said in order to stay on top of the food chain, one must evolve. I think that’s exactly what I’ve done. Ever since I got here, I’ve gotten more vicious, I’ve gotten bigger, I’ve gotten stronger.

“The Wyatt Family has petered in numbers, but I don’t feel like I need them anymore. I don’t feel like I ever needed them and I certainly didn’t need Luke Harper. Going forward, this is all about me. You have to evolve to survive here. I feel like I’ve grown in every single way as an entity, as a god. I’m looking forward to that coming to fruition.”

Braun Strowman’s dominance on RAW brand:

“Of course. He was bred to be the monster that he is. I spent countless hours with him, just talking him and mentoring him. All the physical capabilities are there. You can’t teach a man to be as strong and powerful as he is. I’m very proud of him, as long as he just stays the hell out of my way. If he comes my way, I’ll snap both of his legs and bring him down to my level.”