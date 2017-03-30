Bray Wyatt Talks Sister Abigail Appearing On Camera, His Match Against Randy Orton, More

– WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently participated in a interview with Crave Online to help promote his upcoming WWE Championship match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33, check out the highlights below:

On his upcoming match against Randy Orton:

“A violent war. If you look at everyone else on this card you will not see as anything as detailed and realistic as what me and Randy has. It’s two people that captured the world together and he destroyed everything. He turned his back on me and stabbed me in the back for what? What you will get out of us is violence and something different than you have ever seen before.”

On Sister Abigail appearing on camera:

“That’s a challenging question and there’s not a simple answer to it. I get a little confused. I don’t know what is real and what isn’t. That’s just the nature of me. Can I say never? No, I cannot. Can I say for certain? No, I cannot. But I see her and feel her and that’s as real as it needs to be.”

On his favorite WWE moments:

“A few things stick out in my mind obviously besides winning the WWE Championship. The first time I fought Undertaker. I remember watching him walk down and having this chill. You know that feeling when you’re almost getting into a car accident? It felt like that continuously for 10 minutes. That was a moment. The first Shield match we did [Wyatt Family vs. The Shield], the reception was just awesome from the fans and the backstory we have with them coming up in our careers. That was a very real moment. It was six guys that just wanted to go out there and hurt each other and create something wonderful in the process.”