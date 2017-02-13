Bray Wyatt Vs. John Cena Set For Tomorrow’s SmackDown Live

– John Cena vs. WWE Champion Bray Wyatt has been announced for tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown from Anaheim, California.

As noted, Wyatt just won the title last Sunday at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view against Cena, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

