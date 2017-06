Bray Wyatt’s Wife Files For Divorce Accusing Him Of Affair

– According to The UK’s Daily Mail, Bray Wyatt’s wife Samantha Rotunda has filed for divorce accusing Wyatt of having an affair with RAW ring announcer JoJo Offerman.

Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) filed a counter-petition for divorce in Hernando County to request an injunction that would force his wife to keep quiet about the situation. Wyatt claims Samantha made “defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation.” Samantha responded and said Wyatt’s allegations are an “attempt to pull the wool over the public’s eyes when his antics and affairs become more public.”

Her response to his injunction request included the following:

“It is a shame that the Husband would make such false claims and attempt such media gaming. Ms. Rotunda will not only prove Husband’s allegation and claims are nothing more than a media ploy and endeavor to create an offense to defend his adultery and misdeeds. …Husband’s deceitful allegations and defamatory statements are decidedly an attempt to pull the wool over the public’s eyes when his antics and affairs become more public.”

Samantha has hired high-profile Miami lawyer Ray Rafool, he said:

“Samantha is saddened by the divorce as she and the husband have been together since college (Troy University in Alabama). But she hopes that all may be resolved amicably and as soon as possible so that she and their daughters may move forward with their lives.”

Wyatt’s lawyer, Jim Knox of Hernando County, issued the following statement:

“I do represent Mr. Rotunda in his dissolution of marriage case in Hernando County, Florida. As you know, these cases involve the private lives of the participants and sometimes unpleasant disputes. I would ask that you respect the privacy of both litigants in this matter and I have no other comments to make.”

Jojo has not returned requests for comment.

It was noted that the two were separated in March after Wyatt allegedly walked out on her and their two daughters, ages 6 and 4. Samantha is asking the judge to award her their marital home, child support and alimony, along with custody of their children.