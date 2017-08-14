Breaking News: Alberto El Patron Stripped Of GFW Title

– GFW has posted the following to their official website:

“GFW has concluded its internal consideration of the events surrounding the suspension of Alberto El Patron. While it is apparent that initial reports unfairly characterized El Patron’s involvement in the incident in the Orlando airport, we are nonetheless disappointed with the manor in which he dealt with this situation; we expect more decorum from all on the GFW roster, especially the World Champion.

We have communicated with El Patron our decision to strip him of his championship title. No decision has been taken as to the date on which he will be reinstated to the roster, the conditions of which are a private matter between the company and El Patron.”