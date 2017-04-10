Breaking News: Kofi Kingston Injures Ankle, Undergoes Surgery

– The following is from a WWE.com:

“During the attack by The Revival, Kofi injured his right ankle and heard a crack, and was unable to put weight on his leg following the attack,” WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “Further evaluation and an MRI revealed that the attack had caused fragments of bone to break off the ankle bone (talus), requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove the bone chips from the damaged joint.”

BREAKING NEWS: @TrueKofi has sustained an ankle injury and will need surgery. https://t.co/7rN6HN6t3o — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2017