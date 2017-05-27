Breezango: Comedy Gold

“Comedy is the one exception around the world. Sometimes it translates. Sometimes it doesn’t” – The Rock (Rock vs Cena Once in a Lifetime DVD (2012)

The team of Breezango, which consists of Tyler Breeze and Fandango, have certainly proven their comedic skills. Southpaw Regional Wrestling (WWE’s YouTube comedy series) provided a platform for Tyler Breeze and Fandango to show everybody just how they funny they can be. They were both committed in their portrayals of the wacky characters of Southpaw Regional Wrestling and this made them arguably the two best characters on the show. It may also be the reason the WWE finally gave them an opportunity to shine on the grand stage, and boy did they seize their opportunity.

Breezango versus The Usos, or The Ugos as Breezango likes to call them, was a tale of two stories. It began with some great comedy moments and then it turned into a serious tag title match. The manner, in which this transition occurred, was simply brilliant.

Turn Chicken S*** into Chicken Salad

Prior to this match, Breezango were doing comedy skits titled The Fashion Files and in one of these skits, Tyler Breeze dresses as a janitor while going undercover. It was funny when a part of The Fashion Files, but when Breeze came to the ring at Backlash as the janitor, it could have been a disaster for both he and Fandango.

Not only did Breeze turn a negative into a positive, but his commitment to the janitor character and his excellent use of the mop as a prop made the fans chant “mop!” Then when Jimmy Uso took control of the match (breaking the mop in the process), he went to the top rope to deliver his signature splash. Breeze did not just roll out of harm’s way; he rolled to the opposite turnbuckle. Jimmy then went to the opposite side to deliver his splash, only for Breeze to roll back to the other side.

Breeze’s performance was excellent, and The Usos willingness to be the butt of the jokes was also very important to the success of the comedy. Fans were laughing and began cheering on Breezango, and their brand of comedy. So much so, that when Breeze entered the ring dressed as an old lady, the fans instantly began chanting “Let’s go, grandma!”

Genuine Contenders

Breezango endeared themselves to the crowd by making them laugh out loud numerous times and even gave them the opportunity to be a part of the match by giving them things to cheer for. Breezango won over the crowd in such a way, that the fans legitimately wanted them to win the tag titles.

By the end of the match, there were no more outfits or props, Tyler Breeze and Fandango were wrestling, and the fans bought into every near fall and every moment that Breezango looked to be on the verge of winning the tag team titles. Breezango used their comedy skills to help make themselves legitimate contenders.

Breezango did not win the tag titles at Backlash, but they did win over the fans watching the pay-per-view by putting on one of the performances of the night. Throughout the night, the commentary team kept mentioning how it only takes “one match” to change a career and this was said for Jinder Mahal. Little did the WWE know that this “one match” may have catapulted Breezango’s career to another level.

Breezango’s performance deserves a lot of praise, and critics and fans should not overlook this performance just because a lot of comedy was involved. Comedy is very difficult to pull off, it’s either funny or it’s not, there is no middle ground. Breezango definitely pulled it off, and in doing so, they made this strange world of professional wrestling, exactly what it should be… Fun.