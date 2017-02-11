Bret Hart Calls Out Kim Kardashian’s Latest Style (Photo), Eva Marie’s Beach Photo Shoot

– Seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently went on Twitter and asked fans “Who wore it better?” Kim Kardashian was recently seen wearing similar shades (and in one picture, a similar leather jacket) that “The Hitman” would wear to the ring.

– Check out this new video below from Eva Marie’s YouTube channel where she headed outdoors for a NEM Fashion photo shoot.

As noted, Eva Marie has been off WWE TV since August, after receiving a 30-day suspension for failing the company’s Wellness Policy after testing positive for Adderall despite having a prescription.

Still no word on when she will return to WWE.