British Legend Wraps Up Stint As WWE PC Trainer, William Regal Comments

On Friday, British pro wrestling legend Johnny Saint wrapped up his six-month stint as guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fellow U.K. wrestling legend and NXT General Manager William Regal took to social media yesterday to comment on Saint finishing up as guest trainer at the facility this week.

“Johnny Saint is leaving today after his six months at WWE Performance Center,” wrote Regal via his official Twitter page (see below). “A treasure for everyone who had the pleasure of spending time with him.”

For more information regarding Johnny Saint’s stint with WWE in the first-half of 2017, visit WWE.com.