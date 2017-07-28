Brock Lesnar Expected to Lose the Universal Title at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Roman Reigns in a fatal four way match at SummerSlam, and according to Cageside Seats, Lesnar is expected to drop the title at the event.

According to the site, WWE wants to take the title off of Lesnar due to the recent UFC return rumors. In case you don’t already know, the UFC wants Lesnar back, and Lesnar is interested. Furthermore, they’re looking to book him in a fight this coming December against Jon Jones.

As of right now, we haven’t heard anything regarding Lesnar re-entering the USADA drug testing pool, which he needs to do in order for his suspension to continue, as it’s currently frozen due to the fact that he’s officially retired from MMA. If Lesnar is planning on fighting in December, then he needs to enter the USADA pool ASAP, because he still has five months left on his suspension.