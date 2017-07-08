Brock Lesnar: The Man makes the Title

Brock Lesnar is without question the WWE’s top superstar. No other superstar brings in as much money or as much mainstream attention as Brock Lesnar, and no other superstar is a former UFC heavyweight champion. While Brock’s accolades are a big part of his appeal, his part-time schedule also plays a big part in his ability to draw an audience. Brock is not only the WWE’s number one attraction, he is their Universal champion, and by giving the dastardly “part-timer” the title, WWE has automatically enhanced the prestige of their top title.

In an era where “too much” content has become a problem for WWE, its Superstars, and its titles, Brock Lesnar is a breath of fresh air. In the hands of a full-time WWE superstar, the Universal title can lose a lot of its prestige, as it is defended on every show. Also, with the launch of the WWE Network, the title is on the line on WWE Network specials, and this leads to both the champion and the title being overexposed. Brock as Universal Champion offers no such problems. Fans now know they will only see the Universal title on a select few occasions, and they also know it will never be up for grabs on Raw, as Brock never wrestles on Raw. The “big fight” atmosphere which Brock brings to his matches is now automatically passed onto the Universal title because he is the champion.

The UFC Strategy

It is physically impossible for the UFC to have their top champions on more than two or three shows a year. Fans are always waiting for those two or three shows, and are usually always left wanting more. Brock Lesnar ruled the UFC heavyweight division for two years (2008-2010), fighting only a handful of times and drawing a million plus PPV buys on nearly every occasion. Brock’s mysterious personality, freak athleticism, and intense fighting style made him the biggest attraction in the UFC.

Whether intentionally, or unintentionally, WWE is employing the same strategy as the UFC. Brock Lesnar is their biggest attraction and their Universal champion. He wrestles on the biggest shows against the biggest names, and by only wrestling in this environment; he makes the Universal title the number one attraction.

Constant Speculation

The WWE is always looking to create buzz and speculation for their big events, as it helps draw fan interest. Brock Lesnar being the Universal Champion makes wrestling fans speculate on which WWE superstar will face him for the championship. This automatically enhances the importance of the Universal title because fans view it as a special opportunity. This also has a knock-on effect on Brock’s opponents, such as his Great Balls of Fire opponent, Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe’s stock has risen since earning this “special” opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. In the context of the storyline, Samoa Joe has become a much bigger star because he beat every top superstar on Raw at Extreme Rules. In reality, Samoa Joe’s stock has risen because WWE views him as “good enough” to face the biggest star for the biggest prize at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire PPV.

Predictability

The reason fans may have a problem with the so called “part-time” champions is that in the past when The Rock, and most recently Goldberg, were champions, their runs were very short and very predictable. Everyone knew The Rock and Goldberg were losing the title at Wrestlemania 29, and Wrestlemania 33 respectively. However, Brock has proven his title runs are far more effective and far less predictable than both The Rock and Goldberg’s. Brock’s most recent title reigns have seen him face opponents like John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, while also delivering one of the most memorable money in the bank cash-ins at Wrestlemania 31 when Seth Rollins became WWE champion.

It is clear the positives far out way the negatives when it comes to Brock Lesnar as WWE Universal champion. If fans look past the “part-time” phrase, they can see how important it is for the prestige of WWE’s top prize that Brock Lesnar holds the title. Much like defeating Bruno Sammartino for the WWWF title was the holy grail in the 60’s and 70’s – whenever, and whoever beats Brock Lesnar will not only achieve the holy grail by beating the invincible Brock Lesnar, but they will also win the WWE’s top prize, the Universal Championship.