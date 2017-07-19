Brock Lesnar Reportedly Seeking UFC Return

According to a well-respected UFC insider, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is seeking a UFC return, which is why he’ll likely drop Raw’s main title at this year’s SummerSlam.

The insider, who goes by the name of Dizz, recently tweeted out that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were at the UFC HQ during international fight week, where they had a meeting with the UFC brass. He also said that Lesnar’s return is “eminent.”

A short while later, the insider tweeted again, saying that Lesnar could return in November.

The Nov 4 date was obviously speculation. Brock hasn't been tested by USADA in 2017 so far that I know. But his return is eminent. https://t.co/KTCejStiJO — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 19, 2017

He also said that Lesnar is back in the USADA testing pool.

I just had a 2nd person tell me that Brock Lesnar is back in the USADA testing pool. Rumor around WWE is Brock is dropping the belt at SS. — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 19, 2017

Lastly, he said that Brock will drop the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

He's said to be giving up the title to Roman at #SummerSlam https://t.co/oednolBbAJ — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 19, 2017

Lesnar, who turned 40 earlier this month, made his UFC return in July of last year, as he defeated Mark Hunt via unanimous decision at UFC 200. It was then revealed that Lesnar failed multiple pre-fight drug tests, and as a result, he was suspended for one year, and his win over Hunt was changed to a no contest.