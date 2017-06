– Samoa Joe attacked Paul Heyman on tonight’s RAW to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar before their match at WWE Great Balls of Fire. Tonight’s segment helped deliver the final hype before Lesnar’s return to WWE TV next week on RAW from Lafayette, LA.

As noted, Lesnar is also scheduled for the RAW event in Los Angeles on June 26th, RAW in Phoenix on July 3rd and RAW from Houston on July 10th.

Check out the following video from tonight’s segment: