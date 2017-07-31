Brock Lesnar Vs. Jon Jones Could Happen Next Summer

Following his light heavyweight championship win over Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones addressed the Brock Lesnar super-fight rumors by calling out the current WWE Universal Champion. Of course, Lesnar responded, and the two seem to be interested in fighting each other.

As of this writing, Lesnar hasn’t re-entered the USADA testing pool, which means that he likely won’t be able to fight on December 30, which has been the rumored date.

On Sunday’s Live Audio Wrestling podcast, Dave Meltzer said that he thinks the Jones vs. Lesnar fight will happen, but we’re still about a year away from seeing it.

“I do think [Jones vs. Lesnar] is gonna happen because both guys want it really bad and there’s a lot of money at stake to do it. Whoever came up with the idea, that was a really smart idea. But I don’t see it happening until next summer.

“For timing reasons, for scheduling reasons, and for his drug suspension reasons, [Lesnar] isn’t going to be able to fight after WrestleMania anyway. So, you’re talking about WrestleMania and a two month camp before a fight, so really, the earliest is June, and more likely, if you can do it June, you can probably do it on the July 4 weekend show in Vegas, because that’s one of the biggest shows of the year.”