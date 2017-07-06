Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns Is The Current Plan For SummerSlam

About two and a half years ago, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar had one of the most physical and intense matches in WrestleMania history, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, they’re going to do it again, but this time it’s going to be at SummerSlam.

During Thursday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that, unless something has changed recently, the current plan for the SummerSlam main event is Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Of course, most people already figured as much after Reigns said that he plans on challenging for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

“I would think that it’s Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lensar [at SummerSlam],” said Meltzer. “Well, it was a couple of weeks ago, and I haven’t heard that it’s changed. Usually they don’t change things, sometimes they do.”

Meltzer also said the following in this week’s Observer.

“The only question is what they did change to? It was confirmed to us that a few weeks ago, probably just before the Roman Reigns interview where he said he wanted a shot at the Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe winner, that plans for SummerSlam on 8/20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn changed from Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman as the main event to Lesnar vs. Reigns.”

As many of you may already know, Lesnar vs. Reigns was originally the planned main event for next year’s WrestleMania. But, possibly in an effort to get the Universal Championship back on a full-timer ASAP, WWE ended up moving the match up to this year’s SummerSlam.

Prior to the originally planned WrestleMania main event, Lesnar was supposed to face, and defeat, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe, and then after holding the title for one year straight, he’d drop it to Roman Reigns next April. But now, it looks like he’s going to drop it to Reigns in August.