Brock Lesnar Wrestling At SmackDown Live Event In March, Match For Next Wednesday’s NXT, Ryback Releases Book

– WWE has announced that NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will defend the championships against The Revival on next Wednesday’s episode of NXT on the WWE Network. Also, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will make an announcement.

– Originally, WWE announced that the company was going to hold a RAW live event on March 12th in New York, NY at Madison Square Garden. Advertisements have changed, and now it will be a SmackDown live event. As noted, Brock Lesnar will be wrestling at the event. Ticketmaster has changed the pre-sale code for tickets from WWERTW to WWEMSG. John Cena, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss are advertised to appear at the event.

– Former WWE star Ryback has released his first motivational book via paperback, Kindle, and Amazon. “Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time: A Professional Athlete’s Advice on How to Succeed In the Game of Life” is the title of the book. He posted the cover of the book on his Instagram account, which you can see here: