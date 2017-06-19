Brock Lesnar’s Return Next Week, Strowman On Attacking Reigns

– As seen tonight, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been confirmed for next Monday’s RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, check out the announcement below:
NEXT WEEK: #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar returns to #RAW just two weeks ahead of clashing with @SamoaJoe at #WWEGBOF! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/QMLYkiDKWT
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017
– As noted, Braun Strowman returned to WWE RAW tonight and challenged Reigns to Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire, Braun tweeted the following tonight:
Told you #ImNotFishedWithYou
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 20, 2017