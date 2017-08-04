Buff Bagwell on What Led to WCW’s Decline

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell recently did an interview with Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri, where he revealed what, in his opinion, led to the decline of World Championship Wrestling.

“I think everything you said; the changes, the background of one week it was [Vince] Russo, one week it was [Eric] Bischoff, you never knew who was running the shows; so I think some of it was that, but I think we just killed it. We did three-hour Nitros; I can’t watch wrestling for three hours. Nobody can watch wrestling for three hours; then you had WCW Thunder on Thursdays; it was just too much for the fans; just too much.”