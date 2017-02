Bullet Club on TNA?

Cody Rhodes had the following to say on a recent episode of Morgan Richards Interviews

“As far as TNA is concerned, I’m open to going back. I had a really great experience, and in the middle of my great experience was during that storm with what was going on with them. I think it would be a really cool thing to see a Bullet Club shirt in Impact Wrestling; it definitely appears to be headed in that direction.”