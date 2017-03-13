Bully Ray On Why He Didn’t Sign With TNA, Almost Debuting Bully Ray In WWE, More

– Bully Ray spoke to Sports Illustrated’s “Extra Mustard” section on a number of topics, check out the highlights below:

Not signing with Impact:

“At the last minute, TNA [Impact] came in hard and heavy and made me a significant offer. But the way I look at it is this: If I can’t go back some place and top what I did before, then it’s kind of pointless. I’m not blowing smoke up my own ass here, Bully Ray was the top heel in TNA. I generated ratings—me and Jeff Hardy drew TNA’s biggest house of all time at Lockdown, and I had my run with Hulk and with Sting. If you take a look at the landscape of TNA and their locker room, I don’t have anybody to top what I did before.”

On almost debuting the Bully Ray character in WWE:

“We came one day away in August from debuting Bully Ray in WWE. At the last second, the decision was made to not go forward with it. Bully Ray was ready to go, but that’s all I can tell you. We were one day away, and they had to pull the plug on it.”

On proving people wrong:

“I don’t have to prove anybody wrong about anything. I’ve been doing this for a very, very long time. When I started in ECW, me and Devon were a part of a bunch of goofy guys in a goofy family that wore tie dye and glasses without lenses, and we went onto become the most decorated tag team of all time. I’ve proven everybody wrong already. All I’ve been doing my whole career is proving people wrong, I helped steal the show at WrestleMania twice. I proved everybody wrong again when people thought I couldn’t pull away from my tag team and become a successful singles guy. What more do I have to do?”