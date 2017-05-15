Bully Ray Responds To Randy Orton Ripping Him On Twitter

– Bully Ray recently joined Busted Open Radio and responded to Randy Orton’s recent shot at him, check out the original tweets below:

Lol there is a difference between a young hungry talent diving and an old outta shape ‘vet’ …….falling https://t.co/RE81C5sm3z — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 14, 2017

Dear @RandyOrton … my tweet had ZERO to do with you. Looks like you were wrong…again. You’re still awesome ?? Falling > House of Horrors https://t.co/IMG4O59wYo — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) May 14, 2017

“And the reason why I said Randy Orton is wrong again, is because me and Randy actually have a very long history. People may or may not know the story, and I’ll try to give you the cliff notes version of what happened – About 15 years ago there was a live event between me and D-Von and Randy Orton and Batista. It was just one of those matches that just did not go the right way. It was a snake bitten match. I wound up hurting my back, Randy wound up hurting his leg and his shoulder, Dave wound up hurting his tricep – it was just one of those bad nights. Those guys held a little bit of a grudge from that night, and it went on for a long long long time. Well fast forward 10 years later, I was back in the WWE.

“Me and Randy saw each other and within an instant, we shook hands, we hugged, sat down, talked about it, and within five minutes we had exchanged apologies. Randy said ‘Bubba I’m sorry, I was young, I was immature, I should’ve never been saying those things I said about you.’ I said ‘Randy, I’m sorry too. I was a bit of a hot head back then, I’m sorry if I yelled at you for anything.’ We totally buried the hatchet. My last year in WWE with Randy couldn’t have been any better. We exchanged funny stories, we talked, we talked about doing the super 3-D together, it was a great time. He was one of the last people I said goodbye to at WWE. We both expressed to each other how happy we were that we were able to bury the hatchet. I still consider him one of the best workers in the world, okay? So I have zero clue why he needed to take that shot at me. But you know what? It’s all fine and good because me and Randy’s paths will cross again.”