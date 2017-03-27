Bully Ray Reveals Why WWE Didn’t Use The ‘Bully Ray’ Character

– Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray recently participated in a interview with Brian Fritz of The Sporting News and spoke about a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On signing with ROH instead of Impact Wrestling:

“Impact came after me very hard, very heavy with a significant amount of money and I was considering both deals for different reasons. I do think that if Impact had would have communicated a little better, they might have given themselves a better opportunity of having me back there. My heart was in Ring of Honor and at the last moment, I made my decision.”

On why WWE didn’t use the ‘Bully Ray’ character:

“When you have something called the ‘Be a STAR’ program, it’s not easy to have a character named Bully. That was one of the reasons. We came really, really close and I know the WWE Universe would have loved to have seen Bully Ray in a WWE ring.”