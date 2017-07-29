What can Rey Mysterio do for GFW?

For the past few weeks there have been huge rumors about Rey Mysterio joining Global Force Wrestling which to be honest, is a pretty realistic rumor. Rey has not being doing much apart from Lucha Underground which is simply not as popular any more, and his relatively small involvement with The Crash in Mexico.

So, if Rey actually showed up in GFW, how much of an impact can he make?

It doesn’t matter how you look at it, Rey is already a big name in the wrestling world. That’s why when it was also rumored that Rey was returning to WWE it was believable.

With this in mind, Mysterio’s name has been a bit silent for a couple of years now. He created a little bit of a buzz when he joined Lucha Underground. He’s been working a couple of big independent dates but honestly, can you remember anything Rey did since Ultima Lucha Dos?

So, analyzing both parties, Rey Mysterio can get a few more eyes on him on what probably is his last run. But at the same time he might end up damaging his own legacy if his run ends up flopping.

From GFW’s standpoint, their product have radically improved and with the recent focus Alberto El Patron and LAX have had. Rey’s incorporation to this main event program would make perfect sense. Plus, with the experience and undeniable talent Rey still has, he would definitely add something to the GFW roster.

Now, imagine the headlines. Rey Mysterio debuts in GFW’s Impact. It will certainly create a buzz, it will certainly help GFW short term. Answering my question, Mysterio would create a fairly big impact in his first three, four, maybe five weeks in the Global Force roster. But thinking long term, will it really work?

I personally believe Rey Mysterio doesn’t have an interesting enough character to remain interesting in the long run. He would not be able to carry the momentum through his run, regardless of how much it lasts. My opinion would be if Rey actually ends up doing a run in GFW he should only do his first program. He should arrive, create a big buzz, do a big feud and then leave. I feel like if he stays for a longer time, we’ll realize he’s not that good anymore.

Does anybody agree on this? Should Rey actually join GFW? How do you feel about GFW currently?