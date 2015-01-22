How You Can Sign Up For Tough Enough Or Join WWE NXT

– WWE reportedly wants to start having a recruiting booth at the upcoming NXT house show scheduled for March 5 at The Arnold Classic. The event typically brings a large amount of athletes and bodybuilders. Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday at 10AM ET.
– You can find a casting breakdown for the new season of Tough Enough, including how to apply, here.
