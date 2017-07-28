Carmella On The Downside Of Being A WWE Star, Drama On Total Divas, More

– WWE Superstar Carmella recently spoke to The Wrap on a number of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

On the Bella Twins:

“I love the Bella Twins. The very first story I was involved in when I got called up to SmackDown was with Nikki Bella. When she came back at SummerSlam, it was my first pay per view match, I was just so excited and couldn’t believe she was going to be in the match, never mind that I got to do a story with her. She helped me out and I learned a lot from her. She is such a big name, so that definitely helps because all eyes are on these matches.”

On the downside to the life of a WWE Superstar:

“It is a great outlet for people to see what it takes to be in the WWE, but I don’t think it shows all of it. [The job] isn’t glamorous all the time by any means. There are a lot of perks, but viewers don’t see the late-night flights, the race to the rental car shuttle, the to drive to the hotel to get two hours sleep. …You can only explain that so much.”

On drama or conflict taking place:

“I really think it is important especially at this time in the women’s revolution to show we’re not here to bring each other down, we’re here to bring each other up. There’s going to be inevitable drama with the travel, sometimes it gets to you and you forget what’s really important and why we’re all here. My role on the show so far from filming is trying to be the peacemaker and remind everyone what we’re doing here — we are making history, having great matches and moving forward with this women’s revolution. I just want to be champion, I want to make history. I am here, I am doing it and I want to make history.”