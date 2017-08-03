Carmella Talks About Her Relationship With Big Cass, Joining Total Divas

Carmella, the newest cast member of Total Divas, recently spoke with E! News about the life of a traveling WWE Superstar and how she only gets to see her boyfriend, fellow WWE Superstar Big Cass, a day and a half each week.

“People don’t realize that we’ve been together for almost four years now and we’ve kind of kept our relationship very private and no one really knows too much about it,” said Carmella. “We’re on different brands. He’s on Raw and I’m on SmackDown, so we have to deal with the struggle of seeing each other a day and a half out of every week. It is a struggle, but we make it work. I’m excited for the fans to kind of get to know us.”

The WWE Superstar continued, talking about her decision to sign on as a cast member for season seven of the WWE / E! reality series, Total Divas.

“I was super on board right away,” said Carmella. “Nattie, who I’m really good friends with, she had nothing but positive things to say about being on the show and the opportunities it could possibly bring. As far as just being able to film with your friends and family all the time, she really enjoyed it. I thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot!'”

