Carmella’s Surprising Response To Cass And Enzo’s Split, Stephanie McMahon Facebook Q&A

– WWE Superstar Carmella was recently asked by a fan on twitter, what she thought about Cass turning on Enzo last night on RAW. “Ms. Money in the Bank” seemed to support Cass’ decision by responding:
It's about damn time! https://t.co/58bEsm0P0w
— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) June 20, 2017
– WWE RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will conduct a live Facebook Q&A with fans on Wednesday at 8:30am EST from the Facebook Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival in France, check out the announcement below:
Looking forward to going live from Facebook's beach tomorrow at 2:30pm CST / 8:30am EST! #tunein #FacebookCannes #overtime pic.twitter.com/MQyqHZ7uFj
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 20, 2017