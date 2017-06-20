Carmella’s Surprising Response To Cass And Enzo’s Split, Stephanie McMahon Facebook Q&A

– WWE Superstar Carmella was recently asked by a fan on twitter, what she thought about Cass turning on Enzo last night on RAW. “Ms. Money in the Bank” seemed to support Cass’ decision by responding:

– WWE RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will conduct a live Facebook Q&A with fans on Wednesday at 8:30am EST from the Facebook Beach at the Cannes Lions Festival in France, check out the announcement below: