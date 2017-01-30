Cart Used To Carry WWE’s Biggest Superstars To The Ring Last Night (Photo)

Cart Used To Carry WWE’s Biggest Superstars To The Ring Last Night...

– WWE’s biggest Superstars Braun Strowman, Big Show, Big E, Bray Wyatt, Mark Henry and others used a cart to the ring for last night’s Royal Rumble 30-man main event.

The 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view took place inside the Alamodome, due to the production setup for the event inside the stadium, the entrance ramp was unusually long.

The cart was not shown during the Superstar’s entrance to the ring, the camera angle would cut back to the ring to allow for the Superstar to ride the cart the rest of the way.

Check out the photos of Superstars catching a ride last night: