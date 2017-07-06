Cena/Tapout Behind-The-Scenes Video, Owens Shares A Story, WWE 2K18

– Featured above, courtesy of the official WWE YouTube channel, is a behind-the-scenes look at John Cena in the new Tapout Body Spray commercial.

– GameSpot.com has a new article up this week looking at some of the changes and additions to the new WWE 2K18 video game. The game is scheduled to be released on October 17th.

– WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens shared the following photos on his official Twitter page, which show his father renting his new WWE DVD documentary at the same local store he used to rent Owens tapes of WWE at when he was a kid.