Charlotte On Being The Daughter Of Wrestling Royalty

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with The Pensacola News Journal to help promote Saturday’s SmackDown live event in Pensacola, check out the highlights below:

Growing up the daughter of wrestling royalty:

“Growing up with a famous father, and one who mastered his craft, it’s one of those things where do you really want to be in the same profession?” she said. “I can’t imagine the pressure on, say, Michael Jordan’s kids. But for me, I think it’s molded me into the character that I am today. I think I definitely work out of my father’s shadow, but it was hard in the beginning. But I would never change my last name, and I couldn’t be more proud to carry on his legacy.”

On playing babyface on SmackDown:

“This is a new transition for me, but I will take it as a challenge to be the best babyface I can be. Obviously, my comfort level with my size, my demeanor and my presence, and where I had elevated myself to, is definitely as a heel. But I’m ready to see what I can do as a babyface!”