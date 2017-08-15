Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence Following Ric Flair’s Surgery

On Tuesday morning, Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Ric Flair, posted an update on her Instagram account, where she thanked everyone for their continued love and support both prior to, and following her dad’s surgery.
On Tuesday morning, Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Ric Flair, posted an update on her Instagram account, where she thanked everyone for their continued love and support both prior to, and following her dad’s surgery.
[…] Tuesday morning, Charlotte Flair, the daughter of Ric Flair, posted an update on her Instagram account, where she thanked everyone for their continued love and support both prior to, and following her […]