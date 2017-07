Cageside Seats recently reported that a Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey match is likely for next year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans, and during a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles, Charlotte commented on a possible match with Rousey.

“Well, I would say that I would still have the undefeated PPV streak, but Bayley crushed that. I would win, and I would show [Ronda Rousey] who the real Four Horsewoman is.”