Charlotte Flair On MITB: ‘I Really Don’t Know What To Expect’

– Charlotte Flair spoke with USA Today’s “For the Win” section to help promote this Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View, check out the highlights below:

On her upcoming ladder match:

“Even though we’ve all been able to pick it up and feel what it’s like in person, they are all different sizes and it’s much different trying to use it when you have 15,000 people watching. It’s way different being in front of an audience and when your adrenaline is flowing in that moment. I really don’t know what to expect, to be honest.”

On Alexa Bliss’ continued success:

“I think when one girl does well, we all do well. I couldn’t be more proud of her. It’s another showcase of what NXT does for girls because she’s NXT homegrown.”

On The Mae Young Classic:

“It adds more depth and provides more exposure. It will be an opportunity to talk about Mae Young’s history and what she accomplished a bit more. It will get the main roster girls down to NXT to feel the excitement of the tournament. The women have been so busy in the last year that the girls who came from NXT haven’t had the chance to get back to Orlando and see all the buzz about Asuka and what’s happening. I’m excited to just watch the tournament and I hope I can get down there in person. I think it will be awesome.”