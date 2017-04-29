Charlotte Flair Reveals Which Wrestlers She Wants to Face

Charlotte Flair revealed in an interview with Metro which wrestlers from NXT she would like to face. Below are highlights from the interview:

On the upcoming Women’s tournament: “NXT just recruited a bunch of women who I’ve been familiar with prior to them getting signed. so right now I’m looking forward to the company highlighting them in such a big way in the tournament. I’m excited for the girls who have worked the independents to have their moment in the tournament, and it’s going to be awesome.”

On who she wants to face from NXT: “There’s three girls that I really hope come up soon. Obviously the champion Asuka, but personally I know Billie Kay and Peyton Royce really well and I think they’re ready and would make a great addition. 100%, the way the carry themselves, they have a character and they have prior experience. And because they look alike, it’s an easy to story to bring them in as a tag-team.”