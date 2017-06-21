Charlotte On Jinder Mahal’s Rise, Finding Her Place On WWE SmackDown, More

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by ESPN on a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On Jinder Mahal’s rise:

“Knowing Jinder Mahal on a backstage level, I couldn’t be more excited for his rise to this occasion, becoming this supervillain. He looks like a star. He works hard behind the scenes. Obviously, Randy Orton will go down as one of the greatest in history. So, I think, for Jinder, it’s got to be exciting to know that there’s so much anticipation around the match. There’s also the element of other legends being there, front row, and he’s at the center of it all with Randy. Randy’s been in this position multiple times. This is another walk in the park for him, probably. I’m just excited for Jinder, as a whole.”

Finding her place on SmackDown:

“I think that’s trying to figure out, ‘Am I a good guy, or am I bad guy? Am I still the dirtiest player in the game, or have I come to my senses and Becky Lynch has rubbed off on me?’

“The girls that I’m working with are absolutely amazing. It’s not whether I prefer Raw or SmackDown; it’s more, ‘What’s my role? Who’s Charlotte?’ I think I’m still trying to figure out.”